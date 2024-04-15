Auction of Disney Drawings for Unbuilt Rides and Attractions

was held in Beverly Hills. Now, I know what you’re thinking: at least two to three of those must happen every single day. This one, however, begs further scrutiny. Why? Because the items for auction were drawings commissioned by Disney for a number of rides and attractions that—for any number of reasons—remained in the imagination of Imagineers.
In case you didn’t know: I am a Disney adult. My immediate family and I have made the pilgrimage to Mecca every February since 2013. In fact, we’re pioneers of what’s now known as Epcot’s “drink around the world.” I am now 30 years old and if you do the math, you’ll glean that yes, Iusing a fake I.D. at a theme park for children to order silly little drinks served in Mickey souvenir cups. Sue me!
Like any one of my kind, I have my favorite attractions: Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge? When I die, spread my ashes here, then have the celebration of life at Oga’s Cantina. The Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant? It’s forever a Michelin-starred establishment in my heart. The Dinosaur ride that has repeatedly given me whiplash at Animal Kingdom? I don’t care if I have undiagnosed CTE because of it. Anyway! You get it.
Of course, a few of the sketches didn’t make that much sense to me. For one, there was a time when Sleeping Beauty’s Castle was going to be an 80-foot-tall statue of Goofy in clown cosplay. And there might’ve been an attraction called “Anything Can Happen Land” where parkgoers could’ve walked through a maze of Disney shorts. At least one of those shorts featured Mickey in blackface so, yeah, anythingAlright, so all of these ideas were bad.
