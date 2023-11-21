Auburn's Hugh Freeze prepares for first Iron Bowl

Although it’s his first year coaching Auburn, Hugh Freeze is no stranger to what’s to come this weekend. When Auburn hosts No. 8 Alabama in the 88th installment of the Iron Bowl at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Freeze will be stepping into the biggest rivalry game he’s ever been part of in his decade-plus as an FBS head coach. “I’m not naive,” Freeze said on last week’s SEC coach teleconference.
“I’ve coached in big rivalry games in the state next to here that means a lot, and I can only imagine the level that this one means to the people in this state and to our alumni.” One of the most storied rivalry games in all of sports will have a lot of new to it this fall, particularly on the Auburn sideline. It’s not only Freeze’s first Iron Bowl, but it’ll be a first for several of Auburn’s key contributors. That’s Payton Thorne and Jalen McLeod, but it’s also Gunner Britton and Dillon Wade and Rivaldo Fairweather. Even Eugene Asante falls into that category, as he didn’t travel with the team last season for what would’ve been his first Iron Bow
