Auburn’s Bruce Pearl comments on death of Bob Knight, legendary Indiana coach

After four years at Stanford, in ‘86, we got into the Big Ten. At the time, he was, in ‘86, they were rolling. It was Iowa, Indiana, Purdue, (Gene) Keady, Michigan, Illinois. Those were your top four, five. If you look back in the late ‘80s, early ‘90s, Big Ten was dominating.

Whether it be the motion offense or the physical defense, just how they play, Bob Knight set the tone. That tone is still the way the Big Ten plays. Physical, fundamental. Truly, truly one of the all-time great, legendary coaches. A man’s man.”

His firing at Indiana prompted a near-20-year standoff where he refused to return to IU. He wished to see those in the IU athletics department dead. For many, he lived to see that come true. He was celebrated at Assembly Hall in February 2020, for an Indiana game against Purdue. He walked across the court slowly and carefully. He hugged ESPN commentator Dick Vitale who was calling that game and led a chant of “Defense!” to the student section. Dozens of Knight’s former players were there that day to welcome The General back home.

