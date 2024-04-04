Auburn's A-Day spring game to feature offense trying to catch up to defense

For weeks, the Woltosz Football Performance Center has been home to Auburn ’s spring football prep. On Saturday, the Tigers will finally put a product on the field during Auburn ’s A-Day spring game . And similar to last year’s format, Auburn ’s defense will start the game with a 27-0 lead, and it’ll be up to Auburn ’s offense to try and catch up. “I’ll vary the field positions and see what happens.

See if the offense can overtake the defense at 27-0,” Freeze said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon. “Obviously if the defense were to have a pick-six or a blocked field goal for a return, they would add to that. Barring they don’t do that it’s 27-0 and see if the offense can score 28 in the time allowed.” Last season, Auburn’s defense started with a 24-point lead and the game ended in a 24-24 tie. Freeze added the game will likely consist of four 10-minute periods. “We’ll see how that goes with TV time and how the game is goin

