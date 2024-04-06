Attorneys seek resentencing for man convicted in Polly Klaas murder case

Attorneys for the man convicted in the 1993 kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Polly Klaas pleaded with a Santa Clara County judge on Friday to reconsider their client’s decades-old death sentence , arguing that a new state law mandates he be given another chance to avoid execution. Suggesting that “an illegal sentence must be vacated — full stop,” the attorneys for Richard Allen Davis presented their case in court Friday to Judge Benjamin Williams.

The hearing follows outlining a bid that, if successful, could invalidate Davis’ death sentence and leave him eligible for a full resentencin

