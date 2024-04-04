Attorneys Defend Tennessee's Abortion Ban, Claim Doctors Withhold Care

Attorneys defending Tennessee 's sweeping abortion ban alleged that doctors challenging the law do not want any oversight when deciding to terminate a pregnancy and instead are improperly withholding care to women facing serious medical emergencies .
The Tennessee Attorney General's office laid out its arguments while attempting to persuade a three-judge panel to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to clarify when abortion exceptions can be applied in the Volunteer State.
Tennessee Abortion Ban Doctors Lawsuit Medical Emergencies
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MsMagazine - 🏆 378. / 59 Read more »
Department of Physiology - Memphis, Tennessee job with The University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC)Research 100% - Plans and directs experiments. - Identifies original research projects, experiments, and research directions. - Collects, evaluates, and interprets research data to accomplish research objectives - Independently prepares abstracts, research reports, and manuscripts for publication.
Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »
Psychiatry - Memphis, Tennessee job with The University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC)The postdoc scholar will participate in several research projects currently funded by Dr. Alicia Barnes. This individual will also have the responsibility of carrying out independent research related to these projects. Qualifications MD, DO, PhD, or equivalent degree. Public Health or outcomes Research experience.
Source: NatureMedicine - 🏆 451. / 53 Read more »
Source: NatureMedicine - 🏆 451. / 53 Read more »
Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »
Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »