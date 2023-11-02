Attorney says van der Sloot's confession about Natalee Holloway's murder was 'chilling'

Van der Sloot then had to take a polygraph exam to test the truthfulness of his account, according to court documents. White said he got notification in August that there was discussion of doing a proffer as part of a plea deal.

The proffer was made on Oct. 3 at the Shelby County Jail, where van der Sloot was being held. Holloway’s parents watched an audio and video feed from a nearby room as van der Sloot was questioned. Van der Sloot said Holloway was physically fighting his sexual advances and that he kicked her “extremely hard” in the face while she was still lying down. Van der Sloot said the teen was unconscious, or possibly already dead, when he picked up a nearby cinderblock and brought it down on her.

The plea agreement also required that van der Sloot take a polygraph test. White said that was an important component because they were trying to determine if he “scammed us with this latest story.” He said the report that they received “had the highest level of confidence that he was telling the truth.”

