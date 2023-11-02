Attorney says van der Sloot's confession about Natalee Holloway's murder was 'chilling'

We decided we would engage in the process and take it one step at a time,” White said. The proffer was made on Oct. 3 at the Shelby County Jail, where van der Sloot was being held. Holloway’s parents watched an audio and video feed from a nearby room as van der Sloot was questioned. “Going into that room that day, both parties kind of went in with a mutual understanding of why we were there and what we hoped to accomplish,” an FBI official told CNN of the day they sat down with van der Sloot.

