Attorney John Eastman Requests Pause in Disbarment to Maintain Legal Practice

Attorney John Eastman, known for his efforts to keep former President Donald Trump in power, has asked a judge to pause his disbarment so he can continue working as an attorney. He claims that he has incurred significant legal fees due to being indicted in a separate criminal case. A judge has found Eastman guilty of 10 out of 11 disciplinary charges and the California Supreme Court will issue a final verdict.

Eastman argues that if the judge's decision is not stayed, he will lose his ability to make a living, especially considering his legal bills could reach $3 million or more.

