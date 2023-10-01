Attorney General Merrick Garland on addressing fentanyl crisis

Read more:

CBSNews »

Trump swings by Westwood ice cream shop, takes licks at New York judge and attorney generalDuring a campaign stop at a Westwood ice cream parlor Friday, former President Trump said he may attend a civil-fraud trial that begins on Monday in New York that will determine the size of the penalty, as much as $250 million, for overstating the value of assets to get better loan terms.

After two rejections, is Ohio attorney general slow-walking anti-gerrymandering amendment?One might think that a movement associated with a former state Supreme Court chief justice could draft a petition summary that passes legal muster.

The Attorney General | Sunday on 60 MinutesAs the government shutdown looms, 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley sits down with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in Washington D.C. Pelley speaks with the head of the Justice Department about the indictments of former President Donald Trump, the Hunter Biden probe, and the January 6th indictments.

September 30 designated Ohio Missing Persons Day to keep hope alive for familiesSeptember 30 is designated as Ohio Missing Persons Day by the Ohio Attorney General.

With career as city attorney winding down, Elliott proposes sweeping changes to improve San Diego governanceHer unsolicited recommendations include changes to the city auditor's office, ethics commission and more

Biden impeachment inquiry, mental health, Harris County attorney discusses future, and more on Houston NewsmakersKhambrel Marshall discusses President Joe Biden’s impeachment inquiry.