Attending My Brother's Wedding

My brother Ryan and his wife Laura got married a few months ago. I was a bridesmaid and was thrilled to be a part of their big day. They had over 200 guests. I tend not to like crowds or loud parties and was feeling very anxious and had a headache and shortness of breath all day the day of the wedding. I chalked it up to nerves and pushed through, though my mom could tell I was feeling off and kept coming to check on me.

I told her I wasn’t feeling 100 percent but to please keep quiet about it as I didn’t want to attract attention away from the bride and groom. I plastered a big smile on my face for all the photos and fully participated in everything that was asked of me throughout the ceremony and reception. By the end of the evening, I was dancing and having a nice time, even though I wasn’t feeling great. I did go outside to sit down a few times, but was chatting with other guests on the patio and wasn’t avoiding people or isolating myself. My brother and sister-in-law had a wonderful day and didn’t know anything was amiss with me





