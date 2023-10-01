Attempt to pass a tanker may have led to the deadly chemical crash in Illinois, official says

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Illinois semitruck crash causes'multiple fatalities,' ammonia leak evacuation for residentsDue to the plume from the ammonia leak, an evacuation was ordered within an approximate one-mile radius of the crash, police said.

Deadly Illinois truck crash leads to evacuation of area residents due to ammonia leakA semitruck carrying anhydrous ammonia overturned in Illinois, causing “multiple fatalities” and prompting an evacuation of area residents, police said Saturday.

'Multiple' people dead after truck crash and ammonia leak lead to evacuation in IllinoisThe Friday evening crash involved a semi-truck that started leaking anhydrous ammonia, prompting an evacuation of people within about a one mile radius of the crash, including parts of Teutopolis in south central Illinois.

A semitruck crash in central Illinois has caused a deadly ammonia leakThe accident caused a large plume of anhydrous ammonia that caused dangerous air conditions in the northeast area of Teutopolis. Officials say there are multiple fatalities.

Multiple deaths, ammonia leak and evacuation result from multi-vehicle crash in IllinoisEffingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns did not know whether the deaths resulted from the crash or the chemical leak. But he said “the accident scene was large.”

A truck crash in Illinois kills 5, injures 5 and forces evacuation over ammonia leakThe crash caused a large plume of anhydrous ammonia that caused dangerous air conditions in the northeast area of Teutopolis.