Attack on Titan Is Releasing a Replica of Mikasa's Scarf

Next year, Attack on Titan will release its final art book titled Attack on Titan: Fly. Aside from showing off new art from the series, it will also see creator Hajime Isayama creating a new story that takes place in the Scout Regiment's universe.

Mikasa first got her scarf when she was a child, as she was saved from a horrific scenario thanks to Eren Jaeger and his father intervening in a kidnapping situation. Adopted by the Jaegers, Mikasa has held onto the scarf throughout her many battles as a part of the Scout Regiment but is now in a terrible scenario wherein she might have to kill Eren to stop his genocidal campaign.

Attack on Titan: Mikasa's Scarf As A Bonus Attack on Titan Fly includes a specially embroidered version of Mikasa's scarf and Eren's basement key with a working padlock pic.twitter. — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) October 3, 2023 The creator of Attack on Titan, Hajime Isayama, took the opportunity to talk about his upcoming special publication in preparation of its 2024 arrival,"My name is Hajime Isayama. It has been about two and a half years since I finished the serialization of Attack on Titan. I have decided to release a color art book. I am very honored. headtopics.com

Would you like to add this scarf to your Attack on Titan collection? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.

