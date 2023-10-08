Attack on Israel likely to boost appeal of gold, safe-haven assets

Articles can be saved for quick future reference. This is a subscriber benefit. If you are already a subscriber, please log in to save this article. If you are not a subscriber, click on the View Subscription Options button to subscribe.

‘Worst attack on Israel since the Yom Kippur War’: Blinken condemns Hamas attack on IsraelHe cited indiscriminate violence against Israeli civilians, some of whom were taken hostage.

Biden's Middle East policies taking center stage in wake of surprise attack on IsraelAn Iranian-backed militant group's surprise attack on Israel has put President Biden's Middle East policies front and center, with critics saying he should take accountability for the attack.

Hamas terror attack on Israel sets in the harsh reality of war in the Middle EastMost of the world reacted with outrage to the deadly surprise attack by the Islamist militant group Hamas on Saturday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel was at war.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise Attack, Netanyahu SaysThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.

