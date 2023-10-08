Attack on Israel divides California’s 3 leading candidates for Senate

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who represents Burbank and has the endorsement of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, hewed to a more traditional Democratic response. | Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesA fault line emerged Sunday between California’s leading Democratic candidates for Senate in response to the surprise attack against Israel by militants from Gaza.

It marked one of the few areas of disagreement among three candidates who all identify as progressive Democrats during a candidate forum sponsored by the National Union of Healthcare Workers that otherwise focused largely on domestic issues.

Both Porter and Lee’s response reflect the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, which has grown more hostile to the Israeli government over its treatment of Palestinians. “It is important to remember, as we stand with Israel, as we stand against terror, as we mourn, that we learn the lessons of our own 9/11, which gave rise to hateful Muslim-phobia and civil rights violations,” Porter said at the forum. headtopics.com

Porter also blamed the U.S. for failing to take a “strong enough” stand against Iran, which supports Hamas as well as the Hezbollah militants in Lebanon and elsewhere, though she provided no specifics about that position and it wasn’t clear if she was criticizing the Biden administration or previous administrations.

Lee, who was the only member of Congress to oppose the Authorized Use of Military Force following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, said the U.S. has a responsibility to call for a ceasefire.

Read more:

politico »

‘Worst attack on Israel since the Yom Kippur War’: Blinken condemns Hamas attack on IsraelHe cited indiscriminate violence against Israeli civilians, some of whom were taken hostage.

Senate Dems look to push Jack Lew’s confirmation after attack in IsraelThe confirmation of Biden's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Israel suddenly takes on new urgency.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 1,000Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise Attack, Netanyahu SaysThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise Attack, Netanyahu SaysThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.