ATP Tour Introduces New Format to Make Doubles Matches More Attractive

The ATP tour will try to make doubles matches more attractive with a new format that includes reducing the serve time to 15 seconds and reserving spots for teams based on their singles ranking. The men's tennis circuit announced on Wednesday that the changes will be tested starting at the Madrid Open at the end of this month, and in other tournaments throughout the season.

The aim is also to reduce the time without play during matches, leaving it at 15 seconds after points with less than four shots and 25 seconds for points with four or more shots. The scheduling of a doubles draw will be compressed into five days - playing from Tuesday to Saturday - and during the second week of the tournament. Fans will have freedom of movement in the stands during matches, something that the ATP highlighted will "add comfort to the on-site experience"

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Golf on TV Today: Golf Tournament Television ScheduleHere is how to watch the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, LIV Golf, DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions every week.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Meet the Kia EV9 Electric SUVSenior innovation editor Jeremy White introduces Kia's new flagship SUV, EV9 Electric.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire: Origin of Garraka Revealed by Director (Exclusive)Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire introduces a new villain to the mix, Garraka.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Forget About Jedi & Sith, The Acolyte Is Even Bigger - & That's Great For Star Wars' FutureThe Acolyte introduces a brand new Force group

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

‘Inside Out 2’ Trailer Introduces Four New EmotionsMeet Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment.

Source: screencrushnews - 🏆 544. / 51 Read more »

Inside Out 2 Trailer Introduces 3 New Emotions in Pixar SequelPixar has released a new Inside Out 2 trailer for the upcoming sequel that introduces a few brand new emotions.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »