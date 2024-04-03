ATP Tour Introduces New Format to Make Doubles Matches More Attractive

The ATP tour will try to make doubles matches more attractive with a new format that includes reducing the serve time to 15 seconds and reserving spots for teams based on their singles ranking. The men's tennis circuit announced on Wednesday that the changes will be tested starting at the Madrid Open at the end of this month, and in other tournaments throughout the season.
The aim is also to reduce the time without play during matches, leaving it at 15 seconds after points with less than four shots and 25 seconds for points with four or more shots. The scheduling of a doubles draw will be compressed into five days - playing from Tuesday to Saturday - and during the second week of the tournament. Fans will have freedom of movement in the stands during matches, something that the ATP highlighted will "add comfort to the on-site experience"
