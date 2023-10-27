ATP roundup: Top seed Holger Rune squeaks into Basel semis

Rune failed to convert two match points during the third-set tiebreaker to let Etcheverry back into the match. But on the 13th point, Rune hit a dead netcord for a flukey, if fortunate, point. Etcheverry double-faulted on the next point to allow Rune to advance.

Rune's semifinal opponent will be Canadian sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who outlasted Russian qualifier Alexander Shevchenko 7-6 (2), 3-6, 7-6 (1). No. 4 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland will battle Ugo Humbert of France in the other semifinal. Hurkacz rallied past Dutch opponent Tallon Griekspoor 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4, while Humbert beat Swiss wild card Dominic Stricker 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.The top four seeds all reached the semifinal round in Vienna, with No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia needing three sets to beat countryman and eighth seed Karen Khachanov 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the quarters.

Medvedev will face Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who outlasted Croatia's Borna Gojo 7-6 (4), 7-5. No. 2 seed Jannik Sinner of Italy won 32 of 38 first-service points (84.2 percent) to beat seventh-seeded American Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4. And Russian No. 3 seed Andrey Rublev saved all six break points he faced to beat German No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3.Anthony Davis scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and LeBron James added 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied for a 100-95 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Thursday. headtopics.com

