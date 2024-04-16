Atlantic City Mayor and Wife Charged with Endangering Welfare of Teenage Daughter

Marty Small, Sr. and his wife La’Quetta Small were both charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a childKimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.The Atlantic City Mayor and his wife have been charged with endangering the welfare of their teenage daughter , according to authorities.

Authorities also alleged that La’Quetta “punched” her daughter on at least two separate occasions, including one incident where she punched her “multiple times on her chest." She is also accused of dragging her daughter “by the hair” and striking her with a belt. He also told the AP that the couple's daughter had not been removed from their home, saying, “This is an intact family. She’s right where she belongs.”

Small’s home was previously searched on March 28, and a few days later, the family attended a news conference in which he said he “had nothing to hide,” NBC Philadelphia reported.

Atlantic City Mayor Wife Charged Endangering Welfare Teenage Daughter Assault Threats

