Atlantic City Mayor and Wife Charged with Child Abuse

Warning: This article contains details of alleged physical and emotional abuse and could be disturbing for some readers.

Small, a 50-year-old Democrat, and his wife, La’Quetta Small, 47, are charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Marty Small is also charged with third-degree terroristic threats, third-degree aggravated assault and disorderly persons simple assault. Investigators said the Smalls physically and emotionally abused their daughter on multiple occasions between December 2023 and January 2024 when she was 15 and 16 years old.

La’Quetta Small at one point allegedly punched her daughter multiple times on her chest, leaving bruising. During another incident, La’Quetta Small dragged her daughter by her hair and struck her with a belt on her shoulders, leaving marks, investigators said. She also allegedly punched her daughter in the mouth during an argument. Reached by text Monday, Mayor Small refused to comment on the charges and directed NBC10 to his attorney, who didn't immediately comment.

Atlantic City Mayor Child Abuse Physical Abuse Emotional Abuse

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Atlantic City mayor and his wife accused of physically, emotionally abusing teen daughterDavid Chang, NBC Philadelphia

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, wife charged with endangering welfare of teen daughterAtlantic City Mayor Marty Small and his wife are facing disturbing allegations of physical and emotional abuse of their teenage daughter.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Atlantic City mayor, wife charged with abusing and assaulting teenage daughterAtlantic City Mayor Marty Small and his wife LaQuetta have been charged with endangering and abusing their teenage daughter.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Atlantic City mayor, wife charged with abusing and assaulting teenage daughterAtlantic City Mayor Marty Small and his wife LaQuetta have been charged with endangering and abusing their teenage daughter.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Atlantic City mayor, wife charged with abusing and assaulting teenage daughterAtlantic City Mayor Marty Small and his wife LaQuetta have been charged with endangering and abusing their teenage daughter.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Atlantic City mayor, wife charged with abusing and assaulting teenage daughterAtlantic City Mayor Marty Small and his wife LaQuetta have been charged with endangering and abusing their teenage daughter. Charges filed Monday by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office allege the mayor repeatedly hit his daughter in the head with a broom, knocking her out. He and his wife are also accused of repeatedly punching her.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »