Atlantic City Casino Workers File Lawsuit Over Clean Indoor Air Law

Frustrated at having unsuccessfully agitated for over three years to get lawmakers to ban smoking in Atlantic City casinos, workers on Friday tried a new tactic. They filed a lawsuit to try to overturn a law that leaves casino workers as the only ones not covered by the protections of a clean workplace air act.

The United Auto Workers, which represents workers at the Bally's, Caesars and Tropicana casinos, and a group of casino workers opposed to smoking in the gambling halls, filed a lawsuit in state Superior Court challenging New Jersey's indoor clean air law.Enacted 18 years ago, the law bans smoking in virtually all indoor workplaces — except casinos

Atlantic City Casino Workers Lawsuit Clean Indoor Air Law Smoking Ban

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Too much Atlantic in Atlantic City: Beach erosion has casinos desperately seeking sand by summerThere's a little too much Atlantic in Atlantic City this year for some casinos. Weeks of winter storms have washed away much of the sand from the gambling resort's north end beaches.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Workers sue to overturn law that exempts Atlantic City casinos from indoor smoking banFor three years, many Atlantic City casino workers have been trying to get their elected officials to ban smoking in the gambling halls, to no avail.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small addresses swirling rumors after home searchedAtlantic City Mayor Marty Small, who was joined by his attorney Ed Jacobs, said the investigation is a personal matter and does not involve the city of Atlantic City or his constituents.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Atlantic City beach erosion has casinos desperately seeking sand by summerThe ocean and beaches have always been a part of Atlantic City's identity: from salt water taffy to Miss America bathing beauties to the name of the place itself, the city has been marketed as a place to have fun by the sea.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

NJ transportation agency swoops in to save 2024 Atlantic City Airshow'Today is truly a great day here in the city of Atlantic City as we announce that the 2024 airshow is on,' Mayor Marty Small said March 20, 2024.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Atlantic City Airshow has new partner, funding from SJTA: Governor MurphyThe show is typically held in August, drawing hundreds of thousands of people to Atlantic City's beaches and boardwalk.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »