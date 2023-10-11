Atlanta officer terminated after Taser-related death was ruled a homicide

Johnny Hollman Sr. was a deacon at his church in Atlanta. (Arnitra Hollman/Davis Bozeman Johnson Law/AP)When Arnitra Hollman got a call from her father on Aug. 10, she didn’t know she was listening to his last words.

During that call, she said she heard her father ask the officer if he was really going to treat an “old man” this way. Then, she heard her father say he couldn’t breathe.She kept listening as she told her brother, who was living with her at the time, what was happening. They drove together to the scene of the crash, the call still going.

When she got to the scene, she saw her father was not moving. After he was Tasered and handcuffed, Hollman had become unresponsive andHis death in Atlanta — where tensions between residents and law enforcement wererelease body-camera video of the incident and revamp its policies for traffic citations. headtopics.com

A chairman at the Lively Stones of God Ministries in Atlanta, Hollman was a caring and charismatic leader, always looking out for his congregation and others, his daughter said. After her father left her home on Aug. 10, he picked up food for her mother and was on his way home when he got into a wreck.

“agitated and uncooperative,” police said. When Hollman did not sign the citation, Kimbrough tried to arrest him, and he resisted, according to police. A few minutes later, Kimbrough used a Taser on him and placed him in handcuffs. Afterward, Kimbrough realized Hollman was unresponsive and asked for emergency medical assistance, police said. headtopics.com

The Hollman family and their attorneys have rebuffed the police department’s characterization of the incident, leading them to push for the release of body-camera footage.

