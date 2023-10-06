The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Atlanta has gone 52-29 in home games and 104-58 overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .276, the best team batting average in the NL. Philadelphia has a 90-72 record overall and a 41-40 record in road games. The Phillies are 44-16 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the 14th time this season. The Braves are ahead 8-5 in the season series. TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 35 doubles, four triples and 41 home runs for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 13-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games. headtopics.com

Alec Bohm has 31 doubles and 20 home runs for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 12-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.Phillies: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.

INJURIES: Braves: Jackson Stephens: 15-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Morton: 15-Day IL (finger), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (finger blister), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daysbel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day... headtopics.com

