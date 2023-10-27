Atato Forms Strategic Integration with Cronos Chain and XRP Ledger for Digital Asset Custody

Digital asset custodian Atato announced a strategic integration with Cronos Chain and the XRP Ledger. The main objective of the partnership is to make a substantial influence through its innovative Bring-Your-Own-Chain (BYOC) feature.

The integration is expected to boost both the DeFi and GameFi sectors while simultaneously strengthening the XRP Ledger’s (XRPL) role in the blockchain ecosystem.BYOC is a custody solution that facilitates the easy integration of any blockchain with just a single click.

“Thanks to Atato’s ‘Bring Your Own Chain’ feature, we enable any project, venture fund, or institution to effortlessly add support for any blockchain and any token with a single click, a capability that was previously beyond reach.” headtopics.com

The platform noted that the BYOC integration is designed to offer support to Web3 developers, startups, and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) affiliated with the XRP Ledger, Cronos ecosystems, and other ecosystems, all sharing a common vision to creating a secure, interoperable, and compliant environment for emerging Web3 participants.

Furthermore, this integration also enables projects to easily connect and utilize decentralized applications (dApps) across all blockchain networks using Atato’s WalletConnect feature. Given the rising threat of preventable hacks, emphasizing security from the outset is imperative, Atato said in its press release.that the wallet count on XRPL has climbed above 4.82 million as of October 26th. There are more than 58 billion in XRP in total in these accounts. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, Japanese financial powerhouse SBI Holdings has announced that it would launch its NFT initiative on the XRPL for the upcoming Osaka-Kansai Expo.SBI Holdings has been selected to issue official Expo NFTs (called “Myakuun!”) and will be using the XRP Ledger for the NFT issuance.

Read more:

Crypto_Potato »

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi releases a new operating system as it plans car integrationChinese smartphone and appliance maker Xiaomi announced late Thursday a new operating system — as it plans to release its own car. Read more ⮕

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi releases a new operating system as it plans car integrationChinese smartphone and appliance maker Xiaomi announced late Thursday a new operating system — as it plans to release its own car. Read more ⮕

Data-Driven Enterprises: What To Know About A Data Integration HubLalit Ahuja is the Chief Product and Customer Officer at GridGain Systems. Read Lalit Ahuja's full executive profile here. Read more ⮕

Bridging protocols express 'concern' over LayerZero's wstETH token integrationInteroperability protocols joined together to express 'concern' over LayerZero's issuance of a wstETH OFT standard. Read more ⮕

China holds 'strategic' talks with Iran after Hamas terrorist attackJoel Gehrke is foreign affairs reporter for the Washington Examiner, with an emphasis on U.S. competition with China and Russia, Middle East policy following the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement, and the crisis in Venezuela. Previously, he covered domestic politics for National Review Online. Read more ⮕

Most forms of exercise are overwhelmingly safe -- but don't ignore the dangersThe risk of serious injury from most exercise is astonishingly small, according to the results of a five-year study. Even forms of sport sometimes considered risky by the public, such as road cycling, are generally safe, suggesting the benefits of taking part in fitness activities far outweigh the dangers. Read more ⮕