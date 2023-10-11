At water blessing ceremony, Klukwan residents speak out against planned mine

On Thursday, Klukwan residents led a water blessing ceremony to honor the Chilkat watershed and the life it sustains in the valley.

”We have very deep roots here, and we feel a keen sense of responsibility to protect the river for future generations who will live here,” Hotch said. “And not just humans. The eagles are our neighbors, the bears are our neighbors, the wolves.

“We don’t want the mine, we don’t need the mine,” Hotch said. “Extraction economies, they are destructive, it’s not something we should build our hopes on. It doesn’t pay off in the long run. These salmon have supported our people for countless generations. headtopics.com

“We place a message onto a piece of wood. A prayer to the water,” she said. “Klehini River. And just say a prayer, and give it back to the water. So now we have these kids here, and they are about to do the same.

They stopped in the middle of the bridge and waited for Lani Hotch to speak. She was wearing the Chilkat River robe, with symbols representing the five species of Salmon that return to spawn in the watershed. headtopics.com

Participants cast their pieces of wood and their blessing into the river, and Tribal Council President Kimberley Strong spoke.

