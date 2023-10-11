At the White House, Commander is coming back to bite

A House committee chair demands details on executive workplace accidents after episodes involving President Joe Biden’s dog.

Commander was the second Biden dog to be sent away from the White House. Major, also a German shepherd, was sent to live with friends of the family after his own biting incidents.

“The White House has the responsibility to set an example for ensuring workplace safety and health for its employees. Unfortunately, it has recently come to our attention that it is failing to uphold this responsibility,” Foxx wrote, citing “recent reports concerning White House staff and U.S. headtopics.com

Over the summer, 196 pages of internal communications made public after a Freedom of Information Act request from the conservative legal organization Judicial Watch unveiled that Commander, Biden’s 2-year-old German shepherd, was involved in several biting incidents — including one that sent a Secret Service agent to the hospital.

“If 10 people had accidents in a private plant, or if there had been dog bites in a private plant, I’ll guarantee you OSHA would have been down on the heads of the owners and operators of that plant,” she added. headtopics.com

Though the legal recourse available to staffers on the receiving end of a Commander bite is murky, the most likely path for redress would be through a workers’ compensation claim, John Mahoney, a D.C.-based federal employment lawyer, told POLITICO.

“The Secret Service employees are federal employees, so they could file workers’ compensation claims through the agency which would go up to the Department of Labor, in case ultimately they have injuries or they need medical attention or they lose time at work because of the bites,” Mahoney said. “They cannot sue. headtopics.com

