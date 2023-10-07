A mass of salt water moving up the drought-stricken river has slowed, giving New Orleans more time to prepare. In tiny Plaquemines Parish, there has been no such respite.

“I don’t know how much more of it I can take,” said Casey Ancalade, 42, who frets about making sure her two children don’t ingest the tap water.But the aging infrastructure, the devastating storms and now the angst over water have left him exhausted — he says they would “leave today” if someone bought out the restaurant.

In nearby Orleans Parish, a similar and even more costly plan was unfolding. In concert with state and federal officials, leaders there also were planning an upriver pipeline — at an estimated cost of $150 million to $250 million. headtopics.com

Those projects were part of a massive, regionwide effort to mobilize for the unusual threat of a massive blob of salt water moving toward a major American city. School districts, hospitals and businesses announced detailed plans in recent days to keep clean water flowing — or at worst, to have enough bottled water on hand to keep their doors open.

“It just doesn’t happen overnight,” Hinkley said, noting that units at a small water plant in Boothville alone will cost roughly a half-million dollars a month. “It’s a lot of prep work before you process that first gallon of water.”Until that happens, assurances ring hollow for people such as Monique Plaisance, who lives in Buras with her husband and two children, and is pregnant. headtopics.com

“A storm comes through, blows over everything, and we clean up and move on,” said Bobbie Turner, 49, during her shift at the Lighthouse Lodge & Villas in Venice. “This is something we can’t clean up and move on … We need a permanent fix.

Reprieve for New Orleans as salt water creeping up the Mississippi River slows its march inlandSalt water inching up the Mississippi River is progressing more slowly than once projected — buying time for water systems in metropolitan New Orleans that draw drinking water from the river. Officials said at a news conference in New Orleans on Thursday that an underwater sill downriver has helped impede the flow of heavy salt water crawling upriver. River flow forecasts are also better than expected. It means intakes in New Orleans and neighboring Jefferson Parish won't see the arrival until late November, instead of later this month. For smaller communities farther downriver, efforts continue to barge large amounts of fresh water to water system intakes.

