AT&T Stadium in Arlington May Host World Cup Final

A Feb. 4 announcement will reveal if the Cowboys’ home will play host to a World Cup final. (From left) Monica Paul, executive director of the Dallas Sports Commission, Chad Estes, executive vice president of business operations for the Dallas Cowboys, Heimo Schirgi, chief operating officer of World Cup, FIFA, and Dan Hunt, president of FC Dallas, hold a banner following a press conference about updates on the local bid to host 2026 World Cup games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Tuesday, Oct.

24, 2023. But it's easy to see how the report grew legs. Even if FIFA wouldn't confirm it, rumors have long circulated that JerryWorld will play host to the world's biggest sporting event. ESPN recently narrowed it to Arlington or MetLife Stadium, where the Jets and Giants pretend. Hardly seems like a contest, if you ask me. "Well, I know nothing official from FIFA," said Monica Paul, executive director of the Dallas Sports Commission. "Not even a discussion." Still, Paul had no beef with the tabloid





