AT&T and Gallaudet University unveil a football helmet to assist the hearing impaired

The company and Washington, D.C.-based school for the Deaf and hard of hearing were set to unveil the new technology Thursday. It allows a coach to call a play on a tablet from the sideline that then shows up visually on a small display screen inside the quarterback’s helmet. Gallaudet, which competes in Division III, was cleared by the NCAA to use the helmet in its next game on Saturday at home against Hilbert.

The final product is the result of months of back and forth between the team and AT&T, which came up with the concept as a way to close the inclusion gap for the Deaf community with its 5G network. “We came up with ideas on how to make this helmet more effective (and) we’d interact with (players and coaches),” said Corey Anthony, AT&T senior VP of networking engineering and operations. “They would give us feedback. We’d go back, make changes, work on it. It’s just a beautiful relationship that we have with that university. headtopics.com

Anthony said the company also leaned on employees who are deaf or hard of hearing during the process, which is more than a year in the making.

