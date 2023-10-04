The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.
The company and Washington, D.C.-based school for the Deaf and hard of hearing were set to unveil the new technology Thursday. It allows a coach to call a play on a tablet from the sideline that then shows up visually on a small display screen inside the quarterback’s helmet. Gallaudet, which competes in Division III, was cleared by the NCAA to use the helmet in its next game on Saturday at home against Hilbert.
The final product is the result of months of back and forth between the team and AT&T, which came up with the concept as a way to close the inclusion gap for the Deaf community with its 5G network. “We came up with ideas on how to make this helmet more effective (and) we’d interact with (players and coaches),” said Corey Anthony, AT&T senior VP of networking engineering and operations. “They would give us feedback. We’d go back, make changes, work on it. It’s just a beautiful relationship that we have with that university. headtopics.com
Anthony said the company also leaned on employees who are deaf or hard of hearing during the process, which is more than a year in the making.