AT&T Aims to Bridge the Digital Divide in the U.S.

Digital divide is a major issue in the United States, with rural and low-income communities having limited access to high-speed internet. AT&T aims to help 25 million people in the U.S. access affordable internet by the end of the decade.

The company has already committed $2 billion towards this mission and has assisted nearly 5 million Americans so far. However, AT&T CEO John Stankey criticizes the current administration for not providing the right approach to address this issue.

AT&T Digital Divide High-Speed Internet Affordable Internet Rural Communities Low-Income Communities Access Assistance Current Administration John Stankey

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



axios / 🏆 302. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kendall County to get $15 million for broadband project to help ‘bridge our digital divide’County officials announced Wednesday that with the grant award, the county intends to develop a public-private partnership that will result in more than $40 million in investment in a community-own…

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Baseball diplomacy: How Shohei Ohtani, Yu Darvish bridge the Japan-South Korea divideFor a Japanese athlete like Shohei Ohtani to be embraced by South Koreans to this degree is extraordinary, considering the history between their countries.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Slowly but steadily, San Antonio is making a dent in the city’s digital divideAffordability and digital literacy are still proving to be barriers to internet access for low-income, multifamily and elderly residents.

Source: SAReport - 🏆 252. / 63 Read more »

Baltimore bridge collapse: WSDOT reflects on parallels with 2013 Skagit River Bridge dropThe collapse of the Baltimore Key Bridge startled the nation, and was a cause for WSDOT to reflect on its own bridge projects spanning waterways around Seattle.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Baltimore Key bridge collapse: How many people used the bridge every day?Officials are searching the Patapsco River Tuesday morning after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed overnight, sending vehicles and people into the water.

Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »

Baltimore Key bridge collapse: How many people used the bridge every day?Officials are searching the Patapsco River Tuesday morning after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed overnight, sending vehicles and people into the water.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »