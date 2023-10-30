At N.J. Hall of Fame, David Chase brings out Sopranos, Bruce Springsteen plays backup singer

"Sopranos" creator David Chase, center, at the 2023 New Jersey Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday with cast members from the hit HBO series including Aida Turturro (Janice), Edie Falco (Carmela), Federico Castelluccio (Furio) and Vincent Curatola (Johnny Sack).,” said he had never before been compared to Edison — the first member of the state hall of fame — but he accepted the praise.
Van Zandt, 72, who played Silvio Dante in the iconic HBO series, was there to support Chase. In keeping with the dual meanings of “family” in the show, he wasn’t alone. The TV auteur recounted how he “emigrated” to Jersey from Westchester with his parents when he was 4.
Chase also broke down the very Jersey origins of his creative inspiration — a specific place both infamous and still somewhat unknown.creator David Chase at the New Jersey Hall of Fame Pt 3, on his font of creative inspiration: The Meadowlands.On regular trips back from his grandmother Teresa Melfi’s home in New York, he would beg his father to take the long way home — down the West Side Highway through Manhattan, into the Lincoln Tunnel and past the Meadowlands. headtopics.com
“You know, when you come to New Jersey, you get that juice that goes right through your body,” he said. Scialfa, 70, a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the E Street Band, is already a member of the state hall of fame through the band’s induction in the class of 2012.Springsteen gave Scialfa’s origin story of growing up in Deal with a Sicilian father and a mother from Belfast.
Accepting the hall of fame honor, Scialfa spoke of her career as being the fulfillment of a shining childhood dream to join the glorious ranks of her musical heroes — a prospect that seemed impossible at the time. headtopics.com