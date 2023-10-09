At least 9 Americans killed in weekend Hamas attacks on Israel

The State Department said Monday that at least nine American citizens have been killed in the weekend Hamas attacks on Israel, raising the toll from four.

It says an undetermined number of American citizens remain missing and unaccounted for. On Sunday, an official said that number was fluid and had ranged from between six to 12. It is not clear whether the missing had been taken hostage, were killed or are in hiding.Palestinian citizens inspect damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes on October 09, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Netanyahu declares war after Hamas attack

Israel-Palestine conflict live updates: At least 150 dead in Israel after Hamas attack.