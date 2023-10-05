At least 80 killed in drone attack on Syrian military academy in Homs

In this photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, a Syrian White Helmet civil defense worker runs at the site where a shell struck in the outskirts of the northern town of Jisr al-Shoughour, west of the city of Idlib, Syria, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

Drones carrying explosives struck the Homs Military Academy during a graduation ceremony attended by families, according to the Syrian Foreign Ministry. Hussein al-Ghabash, the Minister of Health, said the preliminary death toll was 80, including six women and six children. He said that 240 people were wounded.

Videos shared by Arab channels revealed a panicked scene: Gunshots filled the air as people ran for cover, hiding behind columns of a building decorated with Baathist slogans, from the ruling party of President Bashar al-Assad. The wounded lay on the ground screaming. Cadets in khaki uniforms tried to help them. headtopics.com

The Syrian air force rained rockets down on Idlib province, in northwest Syria, a small pocket of territory that has long been outside the government’s control. It is home to a patchwork of rebel groups that oppose Assad, as well as some 4.5 million civilians — nearly 2.9 million of whom were displaced from other parts of Syria during the war.

Shelling in northwestern Syria kills at least 5 civilians, activists and emergency workers sayActivists and emergency workers say the Syrian government has shelled a village in the rebel-held northwestern part of the country, killing at least five civilians. The shelling early Thursday came amid a rise in strikes in the rebel-held enclave in recent days. Opposition-held northwestern Syria’s civil defense organization known as the White Helmets said the shelling on the outskirts of the the village of Kafr Nouran in western Aleppo province hit a family house. Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the dead included an elderly woman and three of her daughters and her son. Northwestern Syria is mostly held by the militant group Hayat Tahrir al Sham, as well as Turkish-backed forces.