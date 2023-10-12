At least 4 dead, 50 injured after passenger train derails in India

A train derailed in eastern India Wednesday night, killing at least four people and injuring 50 other passengers, a government official and news reports said. Six of the 23 coaches of the North-East Express train, on its way to Assam state from New Delhi, derailed near Raghunathpur railroad station in Buxar district of Bihar state.

Pathak, a railroad official who was on the train at the time of the accident, said most injuries were reported from one of the derailed coaches. Other details were not immediately available. In June, India had one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes involving two passenger trains that killed more than 280 people and injured 900 others.

