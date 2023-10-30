HEAD TOPICS

At Least 34 People Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

 / Source: BreitbartNews

At least 34 people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.15 people were shot during one incident alone, Sunday morning around 1 a.m. The shooting occurred after a fight broke out at a Halloween celebration and a man who was denied entry went to his car, retrieved a gun, and opened fire.the total number of shooting victims for the weekend reached at least 34 by time Sunday was over, and three of those shooting victims died.

Hours later, at 9:50 p.m. Saturday, a bicyclist riding "in the 6000 block of South Champlain Avenue" was shot in the neck and killed. And on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. a 61-year-old man was shot in the back while standing by the sidewalk "in the 100 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue." He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

