At Least 34 People Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 34 people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.15 people were shot during one incident alone, Sunday morning around 1 a.m. The shooting occurred after a fight broke out at a Halloween celebration and a man who was denied entry went to his car, retrieved a gun, and opened fire.the total number of shooting victims for the weekend reached at least 34 by time Sunday was over, and three of those shooting victims died.

Hours later, at 9:50 p.m. Saturday, a bicyclist riding "in the 6000 block of South Champlain Avenue" was shot in the neck and killed. And on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. a 61-year-old man was shot in the back while standing by the sidewalk "in the 100 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue." He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

