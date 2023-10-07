At least 100 dead in Afghanistan after powerful earthquakes, U.N. says

Afghan residents clear debris from a damaged house after an earthquake hit Sarbuland village in Herat province on Oct. 7. (Mohsen Karimi/AFP/Getty Images)ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — At least 100 people were killed in earthquakes in western Afghanistan on Saturday, according to the United Nations, as local officials worried that hundreds more could still be buried under the rubble.A 6.

Afghan officials feared that the destruction could come close to the damage caused by the quake that struck eastern Afghanistan last year, killing more than 1,000 people and injuring more than 1,600, according to government officials — one of the deadliest natural disasters in Afghanistan in decades.

Several villages have “completely perished,” he said, and that one of them was home to up to 3,000 people. Baz Muhammad Sarwari, a local resident, said he was on the second floor of a building in the earthquake zone when it started shaking. “I haven’t experienced such a powerful earthquake in my whole life," he said. headtopics.com

