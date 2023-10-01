At least 10 migrants are reported killed in a freight truck crash in southern Mexico

Hundreds attend funeral for high school band director who died in bus crash

It was also not clear how many of the 15 injured were migrants. There was no immediate information on their condition, or nationalities. There have been a number of migrant deaths over the last week.

Mexico sees migrant 'crisis' at US-Mexico border as numbers spikeThere has been a 'crisis' at the U.S.-Mexico border, Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena told reporters on Friday in Washington, speaking alongside senior officials from both countries.

Guatemala: Fiscalía allana de nuevo sede del tribunal electoral buscando las actas de eleccionesLa fiscalía guatemalteca allana por cuarta vez la sede del Tribunal Supremo Electoral el viernes en busca de las actas de resultados de elecciones, en un nuevo capítulo de la arremetida que lleva adelante con investigaciones contra las autoridades electorales, el proceso electoral y el partido que…

Fiscales secuestran actas electorales en GuatemalaUnidades de la fiscalía secuestraron las actas electorales que registraron el avance del candidato Bernardo Arévalo a la segunda vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales de Guatemala, en las que resultó ganador, mientras magistrados intentaban evitar que se las lleven.

Police scuffle with electoral court justices in Guatemala as prosecutors seek to seize vote talliesPolicemen have shoved and wrestled with justices of Guatemala's top electoral tribunal, as prosecutors sought to seize the tally sheets of votes from the August presidential elections

The office did not confirm the nationalities of the victims, but an employee of the state prosecutor’s office said they were largely Cuban migrants who had been hitching rides on passing vehicles. The employee was not authorized to speak on the record.

Mexican authorities generally prohibit migrants without proper documents from riding buses, so those without the money to hire smugglers often walk along the side of highways, hitching rides aboard passing trucks.

A migrant from Ecuador died and 10 others from Colombia and Guatemala were injured in an crash Saturday that occurred while they were being taken for processing in a van operated by Mexico’s immigration agency.

Mexico’s National Migration Institute said the van was involved in a collision with a bus in the the city of Mexicali, across the border from Calexico, California.

On Friday, two Mexican migrants were fatally shot on the Mexican side of the border and three others suffered gunshot wounds, the Migration Institute said. Rescue services found a group of 14 Mexican nationals at dawn on Cuchuma Hill near Tecate, a city between Mexicali and Tijuana.

The cause of the shooting wasn’t known, but migrant crossings often involve agreements with local cartels for right of passage. Migrants are sometimes shot if their smuggler is working for a rival gang or if they haven’t paid passage rights. Migrants are also often robbed by roving gangs of thieves and kidnappers in border areas.

And on Thursday in Chiapas, a truck flipped over on the highway, killing two Central American migrants and injuring another 27.

The Migration Institute said Friday that 52 migrants were traveling in an overcrowded dump truck when the driver lost control and overturned. The injured, including six children, were transported to hospital, where they were all granted legal cards of asylum, as victims of a crime on Mexican territory.

And on Wednesday, two Central American migrants died after tryingin the state of Coahuila near the Texas border.

