Workers at the Chicago Field Museum inspect the bodies of birds that were killed last week when they flew into the McCormick Place Lakeside Center. According to the Chicago Audubon Society, nearly 1,000 birds migrating south during the night grew confused by the exhibition center’s lights and crashed into the building.

On Thursday morning, the bodies of warblers, woodcocks and sapsuckers — among other species — littered the ground around the glass-covered McCormick Place, the largest convention center in North America. Volunteers have continued recovering the carcasses of birds that crashed into McCormick Place and other glass buildings in Chicago.

“When we say we found a thousand birds, that’s just a snapshot — beyond the one square mile we look at, there could be so many more,” Prince said.were migrating through the Chicago area, combating a brisk wind, cloudy skies and the glassy exterior of McCormick Place — which sits along Chicago’s lakefront area, an ideal resting place for birds. headtopics.com

Mitigation can include adding nets that act as barriers in front of windows or applying special films to glass windows to ensure birds can figure out where to fly. Those measures are especially important for buildings that exist along green spaces that birds enjoy, such as the lakefront area by McCormick Place, Prince said.

“We’re hoping this incident, as tragic as it was, to be a wake-up call to any building in the city to turn its lights out during migration and to support the implementation of the bird-friendly guidelines for new development,” she said. headtopics.com

