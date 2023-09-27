At Jai Paul's kickoff show, an elusive pop phenomenon proves his stardom in a live arena

On Tuesday night, the elusive pop producer Jai Paul opened his tour leg at the Los Angeles' Mayan Theater. Jai Paul performs at the Mayan Theatre, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Los Angeles.

2023 Invision

Jai Paul performs at the Mayan Theatre, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)– He emerged in front of piercing, sunset-colored LED screens that flashed like strobe lights, percussion pulsing from the stage to the audience floor. In the crowd, it was felt first in our chests, then throughout our bodies. He opened with “Higher Res,” a malleable

cover, before launching into his few familiar hits. For an artist well known for over a decade, Jai Paul made this tour opener feel like the first time.Before Jai Paul hit the stage at Los Angeles' Mayan Theater on Tuesday night, he'd only performed a handful of times, and never before this year. He's been celebrated for being the rare elusive musician, a trait that rarely translates to an energetic performance. Dressed in an oversized parka and sunglasses like an alternative universe, Paul showed no restraint.

He was comfortable, stopping to either clap for his band or for the audience — or possibly for himself — after most tracks. His crowd, enraptured, rarely pulled out their phones to record. It was as if they'd all signed a secret social contract: This was a special evening, years in the works, and they should fully enjoy it. No distractions.

In certain circles, Paul's mythology is renowned. He is, in some ways, the last truly mysterious pop phenomenon of the pre-algorithmic streaming era.

It began with “BTSTU,” a track the British musician of Indian descent uploaded to MySpace sometime between 2007 and 2009 that took the digital blogsphere by storm. His sweet falsetto earned him a deal with the major indie label XL Records, and the nonsensical genre description of “psychedelic funk.” (As listeners would soon come to find out, it he was much more than that.) A bright snare, a sharp kick drum, a weird pop sensibility introduces the song — Paul had managed to make the music world pay attention with just one track, a feat nearly impossible to replicate in the modern digital era.