Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks to the media at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post), a Wisconsin legislator from a rural county in the heart of this battleground state addressed his fellow Republicans at a Lincoln Day dinner — and was promptly interrupted by a man dressed as Abraham Lincoln.

“Perception is reality in politics,” he continued. “Perception right now of Republicans in national politics is at a bottom.” The Lincoln impersonator, Josh Pozdolski, said he spoke up during Krug’s speech because he wants his colleague to “vote like a Republican” on the county budget. When asked about McCarthy, Pozdolski said he wants to stay focused on local government.

Pete Church, the chairman of the Adams County Republican Party, downplayed the interruption of Krug’s speech but said he’s seen a surge of internal disputes among Republicans since the 2020 election. He fears the division“What they’re doing is making it very difficult on us to keep our congressman,” he said, referring to Gaetz and other Republicans on the far right. headtopics.com

“It seems like all Republicans bow down to the Democrats and what they want — except Trump, so that’s what people like Trump for,” he said.

