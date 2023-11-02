At 15, he is defending his home and parenting his sister. One young man's struggle to stay in school

Deneffy says he asked his school’s “psychiatric social worker” sometime in the fall of ninth grade if she could get him professional mental health counseling. But the demand for such help has skyrocketed. A full 42% of high school students surveyed in 2021 by the Centers for Disease Control said they felt persistently sad or hopeless, compared with 28% a decade before.

United States Headlines Read more: SDUT »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CALIFORNIANEWSN: SLO County supervisors approve housing project lots in Los OsosBy KAREN VELIE The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted 3-2 to approve creation of 98 lots for a future housing development on

Source: californianewsn | Read more ⮕

FOXLA: Homes in this California city sell faster than anywhere else in the state, study showsOnly one California city made Redfin's list of fastest housing markets in the U.S.

Source: FOXLA | Read more ⮕

COMICBOOK: One Piece Details One of Vegapunk's Most Cursed DetailsDr. Vegapunk has played a major role in One Piece's final saga so far, and a cursed detail about the scientist has been revealed.

Source: ComicBook | Read more ⮕

DALLASNEWS: PODCAST: Rangers need two wins; Cowboys, just one big oneIn this week's SportsDay Insider podcast, Kevin Sherrington, Evan Grant and David Moore discuss the Rangers’ Game 3 win over Arizona in the desert, giving...

Source: dallasnews | Read more ⮕

ETNOW: Travis Barker Reveals Name He and Kourtney Kardashian Picked for Baby Boy -- and He's Mentioned It BeforeThe Blink 182 drummer revealed the name during the 'One Life One Chance' podcast.

Source: etnow | Read more ⮕

PSYCHTODAY: Adventures in HealingLearning how to live, one day, one friendship at a time.

Source: PsychToday | Read more ⮕