Astros face the Diamondbacks with 1-0 series lead

The Houston Astros take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. : Diamondbacks -120, Astros +100; over/under is 9 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona is 43-36 at home and 84-76 overall.

The Diamondbacks are 62-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Houston is 49-30 on the road and 88-72 overall. The Astros have gone 41-16 in games when they hit at least two home runs. The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season. TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads Arizona with 33 home runs while slugging .499. Ketel Marte is 11-for-34 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 36 doubles, four triples and 29 home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 15-for-43 with four doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games. LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs headtopics.com

Astros: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.

Read more:

AP »

Houston Astros vs Arizona Diamondbacks Line MovementMLB line and odds movement for Houston Astros vs Arizona Diamondbacks on Sep 29, 2023.

Houston Astros vs Arizona Diamondbacks Line MovementMLB line and odds movement for Houston Astros vs Arizona Diamondbacks on Sep 30, 2023.

MLB Astros vs Diamondbacks Box ScoreHouston Astros vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game box score for Sep 29, 2023.

Urquidy brilliant in emergency start, pitches Astros to crucial 2-1 win over DiamondbacksJosé Abreu hit a two-run double, José Urquidy pitched six shutout innings in an emergency start and the Houston Astros held off the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1.

Urquidy brilliant in emergency start, pitches Astros to crucial 2-1 win over DiamondbacksJosé Abreu hit a two-run double, José Urquidy pitched six shutout innings in an emergency start and the Houston Astros held off the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1.

Diamondbacks lose to Astros, fail to clinch playoff berthThe loss denied Arizona a chance to clinch a postseason berth, but the D-backs are still in good position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.