Astros beat Diamondbacks 8-1 to earn third straight AL West title

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 01: Jose Abreu (R) #79 of the Houston Astros fist-bumps third base coach Gary Pettis #8 after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on October 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)– The Houston Astros rallied to clinch their third straight AL West title, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-1 on Sunday behind Christian Javier’s six strong innings and Alex Bregman’s two-run homer.

Kyle Tucker had a sacrifice fly to finish with 112 RBIs, most in the AL and third in the majors. José Abreu added a two-run homer in the seventh to clinch Houston's sixth AL West title in seven years afterThe Astros have a first-round bye in the AL playoffs while Arizona will play at Milwaukee in a best-of-three NL wild card series that starts Tuesday.

Read more:

ksatnews »

Astros beat Diamondbacks 8-1 to earn third straight AL West titleHouston had a 5-0 lead after two innings and Christian Javier held Arizona to three hits. Arizona will play at Milwaukee in a best-of-three NL wild card series.

Astros clinch AL West Title in 8-1 win over DiamondbacksThe Houston Astros clinched their third straight American League West Title, after a 8-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday.

Astros beat Diamondbacks to claim AL West title on final day of regular seasonHouston now waits to find out who they will face in the ALDS -- the winner of the Wild Card matchup between the Twins and Blue Jays.

Diamondbacks to break slide in matchup with the AstrosThe Arizona Diamondbacks look to end a three-game losing streak against the Houston Astros as the regular season ends on Sunday.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Odds, Picks, & Predictions — October 1MLB odds, predictions, and picks for Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks on October 1. MLB free pick for Astros-Diamondbacks.

MLB Astros vs Diamondbacks Box ScoreHouston Astros vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game box score for Oct 01, 2023.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 01: Jose Abreu (R) #79 of the Houston Astros fist-bumps third base coach Gary Pettis #8 after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on October 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)– The Houston Astros rallied to clinch their third straight AL West title, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-1 on Sunday behind Christian Javier’s six strong innings and Alex Bregman’s two-run homer.

Needing a win and a Texas loss to win the division, the Astros did their part by jumping on Kyle Nelson (7-4) from the first pitch. Houston had a 5-0 lead after two innings and Javier (10-5) held an Arizona lineup mostly devoid of everyday players to three hits.

Kyle Tucker had a sacrifice fly to finish with 112 RBIs, most in the AL and third in the majors. José Abreu added a two-run homer in the seventh to clinch Houston's sixth AL West title in seven years afterThe Astros have a first-round bye in the AL playoffs while Arizona will play at Milwaukee in a best-of-three NL wild card series that starts Tuesday.

Houston had a solid follow up to its second World Series title, finishing 90-72 after going 106-56 last season. The Astros' fourth straight victory to close the regular season gave manager Dusty Baker his 13th season with at least 90 wins.

The Diamondbacks backed into the playoffs, scoring two runs in three games against the Astros to close the regular season on a four-game losing streak. Arizona finished 84-78 after going 74-88 last season and losing 110 games the year before.

The Astros and Diamondbacks had duel celebrations Saturday night after clinching playoff spots.that led to a muted reaction in the clubhouse for the reigning World Series champions.

The Diamondbacks celebrated in the dugout when Cincinnati's 15-6 loss to St. Louis clinched their first playoff berth since 2017. They had a much more raucous celebration after the game, a party that spilled over into the pool behind Chase Field's right-center wall.

Still within reach of the AL West title, the Astros jumped on the Diamondbacks early, needing two pitches to take a 2-0 lead.

Jose Altuve opened with a single and Bregman followed with his 25th homer, a two-run shot to left. Houston scored another run on Arizona first baseman Emmanuel Rivera's throwing error and went up 4-0 on Jeremy Peña's run-scoring single.

Tucker hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning and made it 6-0 in the fifth with a triple and head's up baserunning after Diamondbacks shortstop Jordan Lawlar held the relay throw.Houston: The Astros have a first-round bye in the AL.

Arizona: The Diamondbacks will face Milwaukee in an NL wild card playoff series starting Tuesday.