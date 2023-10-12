Astros' Alex Bregman makes a lightning fast grab to secure the out at first vs. Twins

Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez and the 'MLB on FOX' crew react to Astros moving past Twins to face the Rangers in the ALCSFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these

Read more:

FOXSports »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Astros vs Twins Predictions, Picks, Odds: Bregman Continues to Show Up In PlayoffsMLB predictions, picks, and odds for Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins on October 11. MLB Division Series 2023 free pick and best bets.

Houston Astros vs Minnesota Twins Line MovementHouston Astros vs Minnesota Twins

Houston vs Minnesota Betting Matchup & Odds October 10, 2023Houston Astros vs Minnesota Twins

Houston Astros vs Minnesota Twins - October 10, 2023As series shifts to Minnesota, Astros look for a Game 3 win to reclaim home-field advantage

Twins vs. Astros prediction: Sonny Gray has big opportunity in ALDS Game 3Sonny Gray takes the ball at home with a chance to give the Twins a series lead.

Astros vs Twins Predictions, Picks, Odds: Javier Can Outlast MinnesotaMLB predictions, picks, and odds for Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins on October 10. MLB Division Series 2023 free pick and best bets.