Astronomers Discover Spiral Magnetic Field Around Black Hole

The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration, who produced the first ever image of our Milky Way black hole released in 2022, has captured a new view of the massive object at the centre of our Galaxy : how it looks in polarised light. This is the first time astronomers have been able to measure polarisation, a signature of...

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - Astronomers on Wednesday announced that they have detected a strong and organized magnetic field twisted in a spiral pattern around the, revealing previously unknown qualities of the immensely powerful object lurking at the center of our galaxy. The structure of the magnetic field emanating from the edge of the black hole called Sagittarius A*, or Sgr A*, closely resembles one surrounding theever imaged, a larger one residing at the center of a nearby galaxy called Messier 87, or M87, the researchers said. This indicates that strong magnetic fields may be a feature common to black holes, they adde

