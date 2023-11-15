Astronomers discover Milky Way-like galaxy challenging theories on galaxy evolution

Astronomers have spied an intriguing phenomenon in the distant universe — a galaxy that closely resembles the Milky Way — and it's challenging key theories on how galaxies evolve. The faraway system, called ceers-2112, was spotted by an international team using the James Webb Space Telescope. Like our home galaxy, the newly discovered ceers-2112 is a barred spiral galaxy, and it's now the most distant of its kind ever observed. The bar at the center of the structure is made of stars.

Ceers-2112 formed soon after the big bang created the universe (which is estimated to be 13.8 billion years old), and the galaxy's distinct structure was already in place 2.1 billion years later. Given the distance between Earth and the objects from the early days of the universe, when telescopes like Webb observe light from the distant cosmos, it's effectively like looking into the past

