Astronaut from Long Island answers students' questions from International Space Station

Sixth grader Celeste Warner can see herself doing exactly what Moghbeli does."I think we have over 200 experiments going on," Moghbeli answered.

Isabella Ramcharitar was thrilled Moghbeli answered her question - seeking advice on becoming an astronaut. Ramcharitar said it was like a 'dream come true.' "You should do things you're passionate about - you'll do well and that will take you to the next step," Moghbeli said."We always tell our students that great things come out of Baldwin, but it's one thing to tell them and another thing to see and experience," said Baldwin Middle School Principal Erica D. Banks.

Read more:

ABC7NY »

China launches new 3-astronaut crew to Tiangong space stationAndrew is a freelance space journalist with a focus on reporting on China's rapidly growing space sector. He began writing for Space.com in 2019 and writes for SpaceNews, IEEE Spectrum, National Geographic, Sky & Telescope, New Scientist and others. Read more ⮕

China has sent its youngest-ever astronaut crew to the Tiangong space stationOn Thursday, three Chinese astronauts lifted off on the Shenzhou-17 spacecraft from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center deep in the Gobi Desert, heading for the Tiangong space station for a six-month stay. Read more ⮕

Local students make parts to be used on International Space Station: 'Pretty cool feeling'A group of students at a small Pennsylvania high school are making an astronomical contribution in the field of space aviation. Read more ⮕

Russian space boss warns ISS equipment beyond warrantyMoscow's Roscosmos space chief warned Friday that most Russian equipment on the International Space Station (ISS) was beyond its warranty, weeks after the station's Russian segment sprang another coolant leak. Read more ⮕

At an average crew age of 38, China has sent its youngest astronaut crew to spaceGobi Desert, China (CNN) — When China’s first astronaut Yang Liwei blasted off into space in 2003, it was a history making moment that declared his country’s arrival as an emerging space power. Two decades on, China has become a major presence in space – a status that mirrors its growing economic, political and military... Read more ⮕

Putin aims to have Russian space station by 2027President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the first segment of Russia's new orbital station, which Moscow sees as the next logical development in space exploration after the International Space Station (ISS), should be put into operation by 2027. Read more ⮕