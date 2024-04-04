Astrology and the Impact of the Solar Eclipse

We're just a few days away from the April 8 solar eclipse, and everyone will be looking skyward to watch this amazing cosmic phenomenon, with the proper glasses of course. Believe it or not, there's more than an eclipse happening in the heavens. The science of an eclipse is as real as the stars in the sky. But those stars also tell another story, and that is how astrology is impacted by this cyclical alignment of the sun, the moon and the earth. And not all signs will be affected equally.

'Aries will definitely be impacted. Also, their opposite sign of Libra will be. And the signs of Cancer and Capricorn, as well, will certainly be impacted. Let's just say that every member of the zodiac will be impacted. Nobody gets out of an eclipse without impact,' astrologer Rebecca Gordon said. Gordon believes the planets always assert an influence over events and our behavior, and eclipses only magnify what is happenin

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSNewYork / 🏆 268. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to get free solar eclipse glasses for April’s total solar eclipseWarby Parker is giving away free solar eclipse glasses ahead of the April eclipse. Here's how to claim a pair.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Solar eclipse 2024: Why wearing red or green could enhance your solar eclipse experienceChoosing the right colors to wear won’t just be about looking good – there’s a science behind the reason why experts say you should think about wearing red or green.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Lunar eclipse happening ahead of April's total solar eclipseA lunar eclipse always proceeds or follows about two weeks before or after a solar eclipse.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

2024 Eclipse: City of Dallas hosting three-day solar eclipse festivalA park in Dallas County will be near the center of totality for next month's total solar eclipse and at the center of a three-day festival.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

What It's Like to View a Total Solar Eclipse, According To Eclipse ChasersLisa Stardust is a New York City-based astrologer. Stardust is the resident astrologer for Oprah Magazine, Teen Vogue and The Hoodwitch. She has two upcoming books: “Saturn Return Survival Guide: Navigating this cosmic rite of passage” is due out this May from Hardie Grant Books and “The Cosmic Deck” from Chronicle Books is due out in November.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

‘Eclipse chasers' explain what it feels like to experience a total solar eclipse“I felt like I was watching the sunset on another planet.”

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »