ASTRO's Cha Eun-Woo shows his nervous side in behind-the-scenes clip of 'A Good Day to Be a Dog'

Recently released its fourth episode. Fans were thrilled to watch the ASTRO member lend his voice in the episode, but a behind-the-scenes clip showed his nervous side. The episode revolves around Gyu-Young’s character Han Hae-Na and the family’s kissing curse. As such, when she kissed fellow colleague Jin Seo-Won, she triggered the curse of turning into a dog at midnight. To break the curse, she needs to kiss him back, but all her attempts have failed so far

. One of the major reasons is Seo-Won’s fear of dogs. In episode 4, the two have become friends and go to their colleague’s wedding together. At the ceremony, Seo-Won sings for the couple. MBC released A Good Day to Be a Dog making-of clip, in which Cha Eun-Woo looked embarrassed singing. He performed it live on the set. The ASTRO vocalist seemed shy after the performance in the BTS clip as he said, “I am so nervous.” The clip also showed the bedroom scene where Hae-Na kissed sleepy Seo-Won to break the curse. While filming, Park Gyu-Young and the team believed that Eun-Woo was sleeping in reality. Gyu-Young even checked if he was asleep, and Eun-Woo didn’t move, making people around him laugh. Eun-Woo was seen teaching Gyu-Young moonwalk. The latter ended up doing it in a funny way. The set video ended with the making of the final scene of episode 4. A Good Day to Be a Dog episode 5 will air on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 9 p.m. KST on MBC. Viewers can watch the latest episode on Viki

