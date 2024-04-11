Aston Martin to Focus on Plug-in Hybrids Instead of EVs

Back in February Aston Martin quietly announced it was set to delay the introduction of its range of EVs. Now the company’s executive chairman, Lawrence Stroll, has confirmed that the plan is to switch development spend to a new generation of plug-in hybrids instead – with these set to live all the way up to any ultimate ban on combustion engines .

“We planned to launch the first car next year in 2025,” Stroll told journalists during a conference at Aston’s Gaydon HQ yesterday, “we were ready to do so, but it seems there is a lot more hype in the EV market that was politically driven rather than by consumer demand. Particularly at an Aston Martin price point.” Much of the heavy lifting on Aston’s fully electric range has already been done. Stroll confirmed that Aston has designed a platform that will form the basis of four separate vehicles, these being “a sports car, an SUV, a type of CUV and a halo hypercar. We have all those products designed and technically engineered, so that process is done.” But what was missing was enthusiasm from the existing customer base. “We speak to our dealers, we speak to our customers, when you have a small network you can communicate easily,” Stroll said, “and everyone said we still want sound, we still want smell. Aston Martin sports cars are not the first car we drive every da

Aston Martin Evs Plug-In Hybrids Combustion Engines Consumer Demand Platform Sports Car SUV CUV Halo Hypercar

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PistonHeads / 🏆 553. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aston Martin hires Bentley boss as Lawrence Stroll cycles through another CEOAdrian Hallmark will replace 77-year-old Amedeo Felisa as CEO of Aston Martin no later than October 1, 2024.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

Miss Manners: When an injured elbow met a meddling strangerAdvice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Miss Manners: My 40s have been the best years of my lifeAdvice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Miss Manners: How to respond when a friend or family member has bad news?Advice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Miss Manners: How can I stop myself from referring to my co-workers as ‘girls’?Advice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Miss Manners: I have stage 4 cancer and the prognosis is grim. What do I say when someone tells me, ‘You’re going to beat this’?Advice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »