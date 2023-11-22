Aston Martin Partners with Las Vegas Grand Prix for Formula One Marketing Campaign

British automaker Aston Martin partners with the Las Vegas Grand Prix for its largest-ever Formula One marketing program. The brand showcases its new DBX707 and DB12 models at the temporary street circuit's first race. This is Aston Martin's first track takeover since 1982.





